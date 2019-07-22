Tom Hanks becomes Mr. Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

(Gray News) - Sony released the first trailer Monday for the upcoming biopic of television legend Mr. Rogers.

Tom Hanks stars as Mr. Rogers in the upcoming 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.' (Source: Photo by: Lacey Terrell. Copyright 2019 CTMG, Inc via EPK. All rights reserved.)

The film, set to open Nov. 22, is based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, played by Matthew Rhys.

Hanks first appears in the preview recreating Rogers' iconic introduction to his long-running children's program, singing, "Please, won't you be my neighbor?"

The film is directed by Marielle Heller ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and also stars Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson.

