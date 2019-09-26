Tons of salt arrives in the Quad Cities; preparing for the winter weather

Officials with the Davenport Public Works announced the arrival of road salt ahead of this winter's snowfall.

Officials said using 28 trucks, Public Works moved the first of several shipments of road salt in preparation for winter weather response.

The convoy moved 2,000 tons of salt which is a fraction of the bulk order that will deliver nearly 19,000 tons of salt to Quad Cities area. The bulk order includes nine other public entities; Clinton, Muscatine, Buffalo, Andalusia and the Davenport Community School District.

Davenport's portion of the order is for 10,600 tons with another 10,000 tons of salt on reserve should extreme winter weather hit again this year according to city officials.

Last winter the city of Davenport used about 15,000 tons of road salt.

To sign up and be notified for when a snow emergency has been declared visit this link.