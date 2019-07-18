Too hot to rain? Maybe!

You might have heard the old saying that it can be “too cold to snow”! Well, that isn’t really true. Despite how cold it might be, as long as there is enough moisture available to make a snowflake then it can snow! Now in terms of rain heat can really drop the chances, that is, IF there is enough heat high in the sky! It’s called a warm air cap. And, just like the cap on a shaken bottle of pop, as long as the cap is in place no pop will escape, or in this case, it will be extremely difficult to get a cloud large enough to initiate a rain shower or thunderstorm. For rain to form you first need warm, moist surface air to rise to an altitude where colder air can condense the moisture into a cloud. You know that warm air rises, but remember, that’s as long as the surrounding air remains cooler. And although you might have always thought that the higher you go the colder the air in the sky gets well, that’s not always the case. And, if we do have warm air aloft, then we might have what we call a “cap”. Now, that warm air that’s rising, trying to get high enough to become a cloud, gets to a point where it’s surrounded by warmer air so now it’s not the warmest air in the sky. Its rise ends, and it will plummet back toward earth. So, on some very hot and humid days when you think it’s impossible for it NOT to rain, remember. If that heat extends high enough into the sky it can suppress the formation of rain. And, that warm, moist air on the surface trying to grow up into a big bad thundercloud might never stand a chance!

