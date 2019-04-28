Too much screen time could be damaging for children

The World Health Organization's report says that any more than one hour could have serious complications for children, especially if they're younger than three years old since that's when 80% of the brain develops. Kids under 1-year-old especially, should not be exposed to screens at all.

Debra Brownson, the director at Children's Campus at St. Ambrose University said, "Too much screen time means the child is not playing. We believe that's how children learn, by playing. Screen time means they're not interacting with an adult or other children. So they begin to worry or question what will their social interactions be if they're interacting a great amount of time with some type of iPad or cellphone."

Many parents TV6 spoke to understand screen time is bad, but parents like Jacob Barrett said, "it seems like everyone's doing it!" That's why experts ask that children go outside and play.

"Children learn to regulate their own relationships by being with children or adults, you can't do that on a flat screen via an iPad. and it's crucial for academic development as well as social development!" explained Brownson.

Some parents, like Sarah Gomez, have been proactive and go outside with their kids daily, "I think it's very important to get connected to nature and the naturals. I think it's also a different mental state of mind bc any time you're in the dirt and play it's more engaging and gets those endorphins going."

Even if adults try to get kids off screens, it can be hard sometimes. Teagan Schnauber said she "liked playing on my iPad more" than being outside because "it's my most favorite thing to do!" Even though her grandmother said they try to limit her screentime.

Not only is too much screentime socially damaging but academically as well. The Area Education Agency in Iowa says that every 30 minutes a child under the age of three spends on a screen, they increase their risk of literary delay by 49%.

Experts recommend the "old traditional ways" for kids to play, like using blocks or legos, to develop skills away from tablets and phones.