Tools stolen from construction site in East Moline; police need help finding suspects

Police need your help in identifying the driver of this truck after tools were stolen from a construction site in East Moline.

Police say this happened on April 28 just before 1 a.m. In surveillance video, police say you can see the truck entering the construction area at The Bend in East Moline. Officials say two suspects leave the truck, break into the new construction structure and steal tools from the site. This also caused damage to three of the doors. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say this happened on April 28 just before 1 a.m. In surveillance video, police say you can see the truck entering the construction area at The Bend in East Moline. Officials say two suspects left the truck, broke into the new construction structure and stole tools from the site. This also caused damage to three of the doors.

A second burglary was reported in the 900 block of Bend Blvd, the same day, where a construction trailer was broken into and numerous tools were stolen.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.