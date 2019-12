A medical insurance company for pets has released its Top 10 Puppy Names for 2019.

Trupanion used its data from over 500,000 pets to compile the following list of most popular names:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Bailey

5. Lucy

6. Cooper

7. Max

8. Daisy

9. Bear

10. Oliver

The company also insures cats, but did not release the top names for kittens.