Tornado myths destroyed in Nashville

Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this morning's deadly tornadoes in Tennessee. We can learn a lot from the tornadoes that hit Music City. Many myths about tornadoes were proven pure folly when we look at the path of the twisters. First of all, the picture shows the path of 3 tornadoes across the Nashville area. The green line is this morning's tornado path. The purple from March 14th, 1933 and the orange from April 16th, 1998. The first myth blown away is that tornadoes don't hit downtown areas. Clearly, the paths prove this false. See Also: Salt Lake City, Miami, Fort Worth. Myth number 2: They don't hit the same place twice. Again, look at the paths! And number 3, which has a LOT of people fooled in the Quad Cities, "Tornadoes DON'T cross rivers"! Well, in this picture we see that the path of this morning's tornado crossed the Cumberland river twice. If we were to widen out the pic and show the whole path, you'd be able to see that the tornado crossed the river AT LEAST 4 times. Myths in weather can lead to false senses of security, especially when it comes to tornadoes. Remember, tornadoes are formed thousands of feet in the atmosphere. What's on the ground that they are ravaging plays essentially NO role in how they'll behave!