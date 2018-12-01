Tornado Watch SE Of The Quad Cities Until 7PM. Storms are developing early this afternoon across Illinois and Missouri. These first storms have the potential to produce a weak tornado or two. Our window for severe weather in the KWQC viewing area really is now until about 5PM before it slides to the east. Aside from an isolated tornado, a few storms could produce large hail high winds this afternoon. Make sure you are paying attention to any warnings this afternoon.