Tornado, damage reports in Eastern Iowa

At least one confirmed tornado hit eastern Iowa Saturday, leaving behind damage.

Debris from a tornado that hit Saturday, May 23 near Morse in Johnson County from Trish Rummelhart.

Johnson County Emergency Management confirmed they are responding to damage in the Morse-area in the northeastern part of the county.

KCRG-TV9 viewer Trish Rummelhart sent pictures of the damage on a farm near Morse. The images showed damage to a grain bin and outbuilding with debris spread across a field.

No injuries have been reported.