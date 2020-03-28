Tornado hits Jonesboro, Ark., damaging businesses, mall, homes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has issued a citywide curfew for 7 p.m. after a tornado tour through the Craighead County town, damaging multiple businesses and homes.

A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon. (Source: KAIT)

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

There were several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.

The area of Caraway Road and Race Street in Jonesboro appeared to take a direct hit from the tornado.

A roof also collapsed in northeast Jonesboro, while a gas leak was reported in east Jonesboro.

Craighead Electric also reported their Farville substation was out due to the storms, while Jonesboro CWL reported significant damage to its facility from the Caraway Road/Race Street intersection, northeast to the Farville area.

According to ArDOT, there was a train derailment northwest of Brookland around 6 p.m. Saturday due to the storms.

The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.

The following places in Jonesboro have received substantial damage due to the tornado.

Cheddar’s Restaurant on Red Wolf



Gateway Tire on Caraway Road



Doty Realty on Caraway Road



Magic Touch on Caraway Road



Ulta grocery store on Caraway Road



Wildwood subdivision in Jonesboro



Kirkland’s



Best Buy in Jonesboro



The Mall at Turtle Creek

