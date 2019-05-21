Tornadoes touch down in Okla., Texas

Nineteen tornadoes touched down from Texas to Oklahoma Monday night, causing widespread damage and keeping millions on high alert.

Tornadoes and severe weather struck Texas and Oklahoma overnight. (Source: Jan Mallander / MGN Online)

But the area is not out of the woods yet.

A tornado was confirmed near Tulsa International Airport on Tuesday morning, KTUL reported.

Severe thunderstorms, flooding and more tornadoes are in Tuesday’s forecast.

“It came so fast that we really didn’t hear so much,” storm victim Brenda Rogers said.

More than a dozen tornadoes were confirmed Monday night in Oklahoma and Texas, putting about 4 million people in harm’s way

Many homes and business turned into piles of rubble in a matter of moments, but it’s not just tornadoes that’s causing hazards.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain fall are also an issue across the region, and these storms aren’t finished yet.

Flash flooding is threatening more than 50 million people from Oklahoma to Kansas.

Early Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for the Tulsa area, including Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Wagoner, Osage, Pawnee and Washington counties.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa urged people in those areas to move to higher ground.

Water rescues were reported overnight into the early morning hours.

Shelters have opened in several counties for those having to leave their homes.

