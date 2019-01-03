Tour de Brew QC Bike 2019 event

Tour de Brew QC is gearing up for there 6th annual bike ride event that helps to raise funds and awareness of various cancers affecting people in the Quad Cities.

The Tour de Brew QC is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th. The event welcomes participants from anywhere. The 2018 event hosted 563 riders from 9 states and 93 different cities in the one-day event.

Tour de Brew QC has raised more than $80,000 for cancer programs over the past 5 years. Money in the 2019 event will help Camp Kesem's Augustana Chapter, Children's Cancer Connection, the LIVESTRONG Foundation, and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA programs in Scott and Rock Island counties.

The bike route for 2019 has not yet been released.

The 2019 event will include new items, such as a new start and stop point and will be adding a route for walkers.

You can learn more about this event at the Tour de Brew QC website below:

