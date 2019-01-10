Toyota recalls 1.7 million vehicles to replace front passenger airbag inflators

Toyota is recalling 1.7 million vehicles to replace front passenger airbag inflators.

The recall involves Toyota, Scion and Lexus vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2013 that are equipped with Takata front passenger airbag inflators.

Toyota says when the airbags deploy, the inflator can explode with too much force sending sharp metal fragments that could potentially injur or kill someone inside.

Owners can check to see if their vehicle is affected by the recall at Toyota recall's website, or at Airbag Recall's website.

Key in your license plate or vehicle identification numbers.

Owners will also be notified by mail or other means in late January. Dealers will either replace the inflator or the entire airbag assembly.