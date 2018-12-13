Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles in North America to replace airbag parts

Toyota is recalling about 70,000 vehicles in North America to replace airbag inflators.

The recall covers both Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles involving certain years and models including Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra and Lexus SC.

The Toyota and Lexus vehicles were previously recalled and the inflators replaced with new ones that still used ammonium nitrate which could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

In the latest recall, Toyota will use inflators made by another company that utilizes a different chemical.

Owners will be notified early next year.