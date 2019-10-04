Toys for Tots motorcycle ride on Sunday

Every year TV6 plays a big role in making sure that every child wakes up Christmas morning with a present. This is all part of Toys for Tots and some are getting a jump start on their shopping this weekend!

The Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run with ABATE of Iowa- District 15 and the USMC Reserves have their 35th Annual ride this weekend. The event kicks off at 11:00 am at Wal-Mart on West Kimberly in Davenport, Iowa. The ride itself will get going at 1:00 p.m. and ends at the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf. The admission is one new toy per person, visible on the bike. They are asking that you don't bring stuffed animals, or throw candy, as they're looking out for safety and health.

Everyone is welcome Sunday, October 6th to support the ride and you don't need a bike to donate- they'll be collecting at the start and end of the ride.

