Toys for Tots running low on donations this holiday season

The Quad Cities Toys for Tots donation center in Moline says it’s running low on donations this year.

Cameron Goss, Marine and Toys for Tots Coordinator, said its storage and distribution room is at least 30% behind on toys compared to previous years.

"It kind of makes me feel a little sad,” Goss said. “I think we are going to have a good year this year. I just think that the donations are coming in a little slower than usual."

He and others at Toys for Tots said they think it's because of this year's late Thanksgiving.

"The foundation runs throughout the fall months,” Goss said. “We are constantly waiting for donations to come in. And of course people aren't thinking Christmas until after Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving running so late doesn't get people in the mindset until afterwards."

Goss said 1,400 families are registered, but only 500 toys are ready to be distributed.

In the QCA, Goss said Toys for Tots is hoping to receive more donations for every age group except for boys 3 to 6 years old.

"We need the donations. We've got a lot of families in the Quad Cities that are expecting our help."

Until then, Goss said empty Toys for Tots boxes will be waiting on the holiday spirit of the community.

"The simple gift of something that seems insignificant to someone else can make a whole Christmas for a kid.

TV6 will host our annual drive up and drop off on Thursday.

If you’d like to donate you can swing by between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There are also several drop box locations across the QCA.

Toys for Tots said it will accept donations up until its distribution day on December 20th. However, the foundation prefers to have donations ready to hand out to families by December 14th.