Track Biggest Factor In Snow Chances Monday

We've been discussing the different scenarios that may play out next week in term of a winter storms. Models are coming into a better agreement and it's kind of a middle of the road solution. This puts areas SE of the QC under the threat of heavy snow, while the QC picks up very little.

The track of the system is the most important factor for snow amount around here. More north, more snow, more south, less snow. This system is just arriving on the west coast today. So we will finally sample it later today meaning our confidence will grow on impacts and amounts over the next 24 hours. Thus we are still just sitting tight and watching Sunday/Monday as the impact day. No need to rearrange plans just yet.