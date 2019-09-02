Millions of people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Dorian barrels towards their area. The death of an 8-year-old boy in the Bahamas, who drowned in the rising waters, marks the first fatality caused by Hurricane Dorian, according to CNN. This was originally reported by Eyewitness News and Bahama Press but has not yet been confirmed by Bahamian authorities.

We're tracking Hurricane Dorian's progression. Photo provided by NOAA.

So far, Dorian has been ruthless. On Sunday, maximum sustained winds hit 185 MPH with gusts up to 220 MPH, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. It’s now moving at just 1 MPH making for what will likely be a daylong hit. There hasn’t been a lot of communication from the affected areas yet and officials expect by this point, many could be homeless.

Meanwhile, forecasters are doing their best to pinpoint what’s ahead but it hasn’t been easy. Jim Judge, EOC Director says, “One thing about this hurricane is that it has been consistently inconsistent.” All government leaders through the south are sharing a similar message, “We have never seen a storm like this in our area. So you need to start thinking now and kick those plans into place. It's really important that we save lives here” says Mike Chitwood, Volusia County Sheriff. Residents seem to be taking all the necessary precautions up to this point.

For those with loved ones in the area, here are some tips to get in touch…

•Be creative & be persistent. If one contact method doesn't work, try another. Don't give up!

•Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through.

•Send a text message, or email, which may go through when phone calls cannot.

•Check your loved one's social media pages (i.e., Facebook, Twitter), as they may have already gone online to tell their story (or marked themselves as safe!)

•Call friends and relatives who may have already been in contact with your loved one.

•Call people and places where your loved one is well-known: neighbors, employer, school, place of worship, senior center, social club, union, or fraternal organization.

If your loved one has a serious pre-existing health or mental health condition, you can initiate emergency information by calling your local American Red Cross at 1-800- RED CROSS. Another resource for getting in touch with loved ones living or traveling outside the U.S. is the Restoring Family Link national helpline at 1-844-782-9441.

