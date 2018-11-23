Tracking Iowa and Illinois winter road conditions

For those wanting to plan ahead and keep an eye on road conditions throughout Iowa and Illinois, TV6 has listed the websites below for you to stay up to date with winter road conditions.

For Iowa road conditions : Head to this link.

Here you can view Incidents, Construction, Winter Driving & Incidents, Plow Locations and Images, Cameras & Speeds, Twitter and Facebook.

For Illinois road conditions : Head to this link.

Here you can view Winter Conditions, Current Conditions Map, Traveler Maps, Commercial Maps and Other Maps.

You can also find the latest weather information at this link.