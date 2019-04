UPDATE: The DOT indicates the road is no longer blocked; however, traffic in that area may still be backed-up.

--------------------

Original:

Traffic is blocked on Highway 61 southbound due to a crash. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation website, the crash is between U.S. Highway 30 and County Road F33 near DeWitt.

As of 4:09 p.m., the road was blocked due to a crash.