Traffic alert: Complete closure of eastbound I-74 under Ave. of Cities starts Saturday evening

A traffic alert for commuters using the I-74 Bridge this weekend in the Quad Cities.

Officials say a complete closure of eastbound I-74 under the Avenue of the Cities bridge will begin on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The work is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Traffic will be detoured utilizing the Avenue of the Cities on and off ramps. Workers will be performing bridge beam repairs.

There will also be intermittent lane closures on Avenue of the Cities between the I-74 ramps beginning Tuesday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 21.

Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.