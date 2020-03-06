Traffic alerts to be in place in Davenport; part of former Kraft Heinz's demolition process

Road changes will be in effect starting on Monday, March 9 in downtown Davenport. City officials say this is part of the process for the demolition of the former Kraft Heinz facility on West 2nd Street.

City officials say lane reductions will be placed next week for utility disconnections.

Westbound River Drive will be closed between Marquette and Division beginning on Monday. A lane reduction will also be placed on Rockingham Road/2nd Street between Marquette and Taylor Street.

Officials say the contractor for the project estimates utility disconnections to be finished by Friday, March 20.