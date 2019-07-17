Traffic backed up due to multi-vehicle crash on I-280 near Milan

Traffic is backed up due to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-280 just west of Exit 15, the Milan exit.

Illinois State Police say emergency crews are on scene right now. There are two truck tractor semi trailers and an SUV involved.

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, since traffic will be slow-moving through the area and back-ups are expected while the scene is cleaned up.

TV6 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

