Illinois-bound traffic back open on I-80 Bridge

4/4/19:,/b> UPDATE: Illinois bound traffic is moving again on the Interstate 80 Bridge. It was backed up while police responded to a crash on the bridge. It has been cleared and both lanes are back open.

Eastbound traffic on the I-80 bridge may experience some traffic tie-ups after a car accident.

According to IDOT's website traffic is stopped or slowing down heading into Illinois at I-80 at LeClaire.

IDOT's website states the crash is between Exit 306: US 67 and the Mississippi River Bridge (LeClaire). The right lane is blocked at this time.

Information is limited at this time and TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.