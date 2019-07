Traffic was backed up early Monday morning in Davenport due to a crash at the intersection of 53rd Street and Welcome Way.

KWQC's Chris Carter was at the scene and tells TV6 there was a vehicle along Welcome Way that was facing the wrong way and had extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle.

At this time it is unknown if there are any injuries and what caused the crash.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.