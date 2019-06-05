Traffic cleared after crash on I-74 Bridge

UPDATE: This traffic accident has been cleared.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is backed up significantly in Moline due to a crash on the I-74 Bridge heading into Iowa.

On an Iowa Department of Transportation's camera, you can see traffic is backed up to at least 19th Street. You can also see an officer has the right lane blocked off after you get onto the bridge from the onramp.

This is a developing story and we will update this as information becomes available.

Commuters can expect a delay if using this bridge to get into Iowa.