UPDATE: Traffic up and moving on I-74 following morning crash

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.: Traffic is back up and running on the I-74 Bridge following an early morning crash.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is starting to back up on I-74 due to a crash.

Traffic heading into Illinois is backing up while crews work to respond to the crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the crash is between Exit 4: US 67; Grant Street and State Street and the Mississippi River Bridge (Bettendorf). The right lane is blocked due to the crash.

