Traffic resumes after crash on I-74

UPDATE: This area has been cleared following an accident Friday morning.

Any report of injuries are unknown at this time. Once TV6 has learned more details we will update this story.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is backed up on the I-74 heading into Iowa due to what appears to be a crash.

As of 10:59 a.m., traffic has now been shifted into the left lane as emergency vehicles can be seen in the right lane closer to the Iowa side.

The Iowa Department of Transportation's website reads that there is a crash between the Mississippi River bridge and Exit 4: US 67; Grant Street and State Street (Bettendorf).

Commuters can expect a delay if using the I-74 Bridge at this time.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.