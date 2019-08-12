Traffic backed up on I-74 heading into Iowa due to crash

Traffic is backed up heading into Iowa due to a crash on the I-74 bridge.

On the Iowa Department of Transportation's website, it looks like traffic is stopped in both lanes while emergency crews make way to the accident.

The website shows the crash has the right lane blocked heading westbound. This is between the Mississippi River Bridge and Exit 4: US 67; Grant Street to State Street (Bettendorf).

At this time there is no word on any injuries or as to what caused the crash.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.