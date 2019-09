I-80 westbound is backed up due to a crash. This is according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

As of 11:33 a.m., the IDOT is still reporting a 10-minute delay with the right lane blocked. This is between Exit 292: IA 130; North West Boulevard and Exit 290: I-280; US 6 (Davenport).

This backup is due to a crash.

Drivers can expect a delay if using this area until the crash has been cleared.