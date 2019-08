Traffic is backed up on I-80 west of Middle Road in Bettendorf due to an accident.

Transportation officials say between Exit 298 for I-74 and Exit 301 for Middle Road, the road is blocked due to a crash.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured away from the crash, while westbound traffic is moving slowly.

TV6 is working to get more information. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.