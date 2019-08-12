One hurt in crash on I-80 near Middle Road; one eastbound lane still shut down

UPDATE 8/12 1:29 One person is hurt after being thrown out of their car during a single-vehicle crash.

TV6 has a crew on scene who spoke to Iowa State Patrol. They tell us the car was traveling westbound I-80, just past the Middle Road overpass. They say the car went through cables and into the median, and the driver was thrown and injured.

That person's condition is unknown at this time.

One lane of eastbound I-80 is still closed at this time, but westbound traffic is moving smoothly.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is backed up on I-80 west of Middle Road in Bettendorf due to an accident.

Transportation officials say between Exit 298 for I-74 and Exit 301 for Middle Road, the road is blocked due to a crash.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured away from the crash, while westbound traffic is moving slowly.

TV6 is working to get more information. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

