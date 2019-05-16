Traffic backed up significantly due to crash on I-80

Traffic is backed up on I-80 westbound due to a crash.

The IDOT's website shows the crash is between Exit 259: County Road X40 (1 mile east of the West Branch area) and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (near Iowa City).

The road is blocked due to a crash. A detour is in place for those heading towards Iowa City.

Multiple TV6 viewers reached out saying they were stuck in the traffic after what appeared to be a semi-involved accident. One viewer said they were stuck for miles and then decided to turn around and head back to Davenport.

Commuters can expect a delay if using this route.