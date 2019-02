TV6 is seeing what looks like a stalled vehicle on I-80 and Northwest Boulevard that is causing a backup. We are hearing reports of Hazmat being called due to a car on its side, however, we are not seeing that from the IDOT camera.

The backup is between Exit 280: County Road Y30 (near Durant) and Exit 1 2nd Ave (near LeClaire).

We do have a crew headed to the scene and will update this as more information becomes available.