UPDATE: Two dead after car crash in Rock Island

UPDATE 5/21: Two people are dead after a car crash in Rock Island.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson tells TV6 a man died at the scene of the crash, while a woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Their identities have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL:

Traffic is blocked at 37th St. and 17th Ave. in Rock Island due to a car crash.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the car, and a witness told TV6 the car was burning. The witness said neighbors used a garden hose to put it out.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we get more information.