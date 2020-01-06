I-80 reopens fully after multi-vehicle crash; traffic moving freely

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: The roadway was reopened to traffic just before 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Drivers traveling on I-80 will experience backups due to a crash. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website, it shows that I-80 westbound is blocked due to a crash.

The site shows it's between the Mississippi River Bridge and exit 306; US 67 (LeClaire).

Officials with the Illinois State Police say there are first responders on scene for the multi-vehicle crash. Through traffic should use I-74 or I-280.

Drivers can expect a delay if using this route while crews work to clear the area.