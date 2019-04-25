Scott Co. Sheriff: Officer shot in Davenport, one person in custody

A heavy police presence has been spotted by multiple TV6 viewers throughout Davenport following a Davenport officer being shot. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane tells TV6 that the officer's condition is stable.

Sheriff Lane tells TV6 the officer was shot in the 1700 block of Division. Sheriff Lane says they do have a person in custody.

TV6 has multiple crews at multiple locations and as of 5:43 p.m. the following areas are closed and blocked off with police vehicles.

- Sturdevant is closed between 17th and 16th Streets.

- 17th Street between Division and Wilkes is also blocked off.

Our crews say Division is open to traffic.

KWQC's Rebecca David was at Sturdevant and 17th Street reporting on a large police presence that had an intersection blocked off.

Officials with the Moline Police Department took to Facebook Thursday evening saying in part "keep the men and women of the Davenport Police Department in your thoughts this evening."

Multiple police officers were seen near Division and Central due to an unknown call. The area was blocked off and police had guns drawn according to a TV6 viewer.