Traffic camera captures “Sasquatch” sighting

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently tweeted photos recorded from a stationary camera showing a figure which it surmises “might be Sasquatch.”

In a lighthearted Jan. 22 post, WSDOT East tweeted multiple images taken from its Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam.

The tweet reads “Sasquatch spotted!!!” and then teases followers, “If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you!”

The post has been retweeted more than 3,500 times.

As KWQC previously reported, an organization that tracks claimed Bigfoot or Sasquatch sightings records hundreds of reports nationwide since the 1960s.