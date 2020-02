Traffic is moving along fine now after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Scott County.

It happened around 3 p.m. between exits 4 and 6 westbound.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt, but authorities were able to clear the highway fairly quick to keep traffic moving.