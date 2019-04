UPDATE: The stalled vehicle has been moved.

Traffic has resumed as normal.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is moving slowly into Illinois on the I-74 bridge due to a stalled vehicle.

The IDOT's website shows emergency vehicles with the vehicle right off the bridge.

IDOT's website shows the ramp is partially blocked due to the vehicle. This is on the off-ramp to River Drive from I-74 Eastbound.

