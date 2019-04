Traffic is partially blocked heading west on 53rd Street near Elmore Circle. That is just before the Costco and next to the Davenport Fire Station.

TV6 anchor Chris Carter is near the area and says traffic is blocked due to a 3-vehicle accident in the left lane. The right lane is opened to traffic heading west and eastbound traffic is not affected by the crash.

No injuries are known at this time. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.