Traffic slowed due to crash on I-80 near Geneseo

The highway is back open but traffic is still congested on Interstate 80 after an accident Friday forced Illinois State Police to shut down all four lanes.

The crash happened at mile marker 13 a couple of miles east of Geneseo. According to ISP, a semi driver slowed down because of traffic when the driver of a pickup struck the back of the semi, trapping the pickup driver and a passenger.

A MedForce helicopter was called in and took the driver to a hospital in Rock Island. The passenger was taken to a hospital in Silvis by ambulance.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

Troopers say all eastbound lanes reopened and one westbound lane is open.