Traffic stop turns into a teaching moment

A traffic stop by Illinois State Police has turned into a learning experience after a trooper sees a pellet gun sitting in the passenger seat after pulling a driver over on Wednesday night.

Most of us get nervous when we get pulled over by police, but often times what we don't know is the officer is also feeling the same way. They don't know if the person they've pulled over is harmless or a potential threat. The key is to not make unnecessary movements and stay calm to avoid escalating the situation.

“So many people just assume that we know their intentions when we come up to a traffic stop,” said Jason Wilson, Illinois State Trooper.

As an Illinois State Trooper, Jason Wilson knows traffic stops can change in a matter of seconds. Wednesday night a trooper pulled over a driver who had a pellet gun sitting out on their passenger seat.

“As he approached the vehicle, he was able to identify that there was what looked like a firearm on the seat,” said Trooper Wilson.

The trooper was able to seize the gun and determine it wasn't real. State police are now using this lesson as a teaching experience.

“We don't have the luxury of just assuming that's just a toy,” said Trooper Wilson.

Police say all it takes is a split second between life and death.

“We want people to limit what could be dangerous on these traffic stops. Simply because we don't know what we are walking upon,” said Trooper Wilson.

Trooper Wilson says if you get pulled over by police. Being calm is important.

“Understand that police officer does not know you, they do not know what your intentions are,” said Trooper Wilson.

As you wait, they also say do not dig around for information.

“Unfortunately what they're also doing is they're going to set us kind of on edge. To the point where we are going to become a little bit more stressed,” said Trooper Wilson.

Remember to keep your hands visible at all times.

“Don't hide them, don't put them in your pockets or in your big sweatshirt pocket that a lot of people have. Just keep them out so we can see that your hands are empty,” said Trooper Wilson.

Trooper Wilson says although these steps may seem simple. It really does make a difference.

“We're going to have to protect ourselves and protect anybody else that's on that scene. To make sure we are able to get everyone home safe,” said Trooper Wilson.

Another reason Trooper Wilson says they shared this Facebook post was to show people how it can be hard for someone to distinguish a fake gun from a real gun especially if emotions are heightened. The lesson here is this situation could have ended badly, but lucky it didn't.