Traffic volume down in Iowa because of social distancing

More people are staying home because of COVID-19 and it's resulting in less traffic on the roads.

According to the Iowa State Patrol office in Des Moines, the amount of traffic volume in the state is down by nearly half in some parts of the state.

"You can obviously notice less traffic. And traffic is a little more spread out during the day. You don't have that commuter traffic as much," Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert said, "It's definitely still busier at certain times of the day. And I have noticed it seems like people aren't in as big of a hurry. Just in general."

With less traffic on the roads, the amount of normal traffic stops in Iowa is down. This is not the case for high-speed related stops. That number has increased by 21 percent statewide.

"The high rollers don't seem to make a difference. We still have those over 100 mile per hour violations happening," Trooper Loussaert said.

While we deal with the threat of the novel coronavirus, it's still important to remember basic traffic safety and laws.

"Getting in a vehicle and going somewhere is really the most dangerous thing a normal person does on a normal day. These health scares definitely are serious and it gets everybody's attention, we just want you to pay that much attention when you're out on the roadways because that's a danger that people deal with every day. Getting in a vehicle and going somewhere is really the most dangerous thing a normal person does on a normal day," Loussaert said.

Despite overall traffic volume being down, the amount of commercial traffic and truckers on Iowa roads remains consistent as they continue to make deliveries for every day items we rely on.