Actor and comedian Patrick Roach, known for his work in the Netflix show 'Trailer Park Boy', performed at the Village Theatre in the East Village of Davenport this past Wednesday.

Davenport was one of 10 stops through the US for his comedy tour, "Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic Tour." Roach sat down with KWQC"s Ryan Scott for an exclusive interview about the tour, 'Trailer Park Boys', and cheeseburgers.