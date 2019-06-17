Driver charged with DUI after train crashes into vehicle in Colona

A train crashed into a vehicle Monday evening in Colona.

Illinois State police say it happened around 5:45 p.m.

A Hyundai SUV traveled down the railroad tracks from Broadway and Colona Road. The vehicle then got stuck on the tracks.

Colona Police got to the scene and were able to pull the driver and sole occupant away from the vehicle.

A train traveling down the tracks was unable to stop and hit the Hyundai pushing it down the tracks.

Illinois State Police are handling the crash investigation and charges for the driver. 48-year-old Shelly A. Mejia from Colona, was taken to the Henry County Jail and is being charged with DUI and Improper Lane Usage.

No one was hurt.