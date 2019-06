Authorities said a Union Pacific coal train derailed in Stanwood, Cedar County Thursday morning, which is north of Tipton.

Fire officials said the train was carrying coal. No one was hurt.

Authorities said both lanes of Highway 38 were blocked through town.

There's no word on how many cars were involved or what caused the train to go off the tracks.

TV6's sister station, KCRG-TV9, has reached out to Union Pacific for comment.

