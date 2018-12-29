Train derails in Kalamazoo

Authorities in Michigan are investigating what caused a train derailment in Kalamazoo.

It happened late Friday night at the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and Porter Street.

As of now... Officials have not said what caused the cars to tip over or how many cars were involved.

However, a similar accident involving a train happened in the same area back in July.

Fortunately, no one in Friday night's derailment was hurt..

And no hazardous materials were spilled. As a result, there were a few delays. However, crews were able to clean up some of the roadways to allow traffic to get downtown.

