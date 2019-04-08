Train tracks raised because of flood waters could impact drivers

The flooding in downtown Davenport has led the Canadian Pacific Railroad to raise some of its tracks so the trains can make it through, and one of those elevated tracks is near Modern Woodmen Park.

Canadian Pacific didn't have anyone who could talk on camera, but they did say the train tracks at Perry, Main, and Brady streets will be raised by 20 inches. Obviously, that's not ideal to drive over - so the city, Canadian Pacific, and the River Bandits are working together to make sure repairs will be done.

“We are working with the city of Davenport and Canadian Pacific right now to come up with a plan,” said Quad Cities River Bandits General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. “And a contingency plan in the event that during our next home series - which begins on April 15th - we are not able to get into the building.”

The flood waters in downtown Davenport are closing a lot of buildings, including the home field of the River Bandits.

“We've had to obviously change where the team is getting picked up and dropped off, we've had to do some storage off site for some of our deliveries,” said Holm. “It's effected business as you can imagine, our staff is displaced as well.”

Now, Canadian Pacific says train tracks are being raised throughout the city where water is high, which is worrying some drivers.

“The city of Davenport is handling all the negotiations so they're giving us the information as it comes to them,” added Holm. “They're actually going to have a meeting shortly to discuss what implications the track raising has had, but I assure you that if they have raised the tracks the infrastructure around it will be repaired by the city of Davenport and we'll have safety and accessibility for all of our fans around Modern Woodmen.”

Holm is confident the tracks won't impact access to the stadium though, saying as soon as the water recedes they should be attended to.

“We'll have, of course, a little bit of a delay for fans entering the ballpark as we'll have deliveries and making sure all of our employees are ready to go, all that stuff,” she said. “But, once the water subsides and we reach an agreement with Canadian Pacific we'll be able to get back into Modern Woodmen completely.”

Holm says although it's been a rough start to the home season because of flooding, she's confident the tracks will be dealt with quickly after waters recede.