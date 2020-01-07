Transgender students in Illinois district now have unrestricted access to locker rooms

Transgender students in a Chicago-area school district now have unrestricted access to locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.

WLS-TV reports that the policy change takes effect Tuesday in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

Federal officials said in 2015 that the district was violating the law by denying a former student who identified as a female unrestricted access to the girls' locker room.

Board members agreed in November that the policy only allows students who have officially identified as transgender to use the locker room that corresponds to their identity.